Former President John Dramani Mahama has backed calls for the term of office of Presidents to be extended from four to five years.

According to him, four years in office is usually not enough for any government to truly achieve its targets.

He explained that it takes almost two years for any President to get things running smoothly after elections.

Mahama was delivering a lecture on Democracy and Elections in Contemporary Africa at the Said Business School in London over the weekend.

Former President, John Agyekum Kufuor was the first to suggest an extension of the term of office of Presidents from four to five years.

Mahama said he completely agrees with the ex-president, adding that “a five-year term is better”.

“I agree with President Kufuor I think a five-year term is better, first year, when you are elected, you are forming your government and before you’ve settled in you are in your second year, third year, fourth year you’re fighting an election.

“So essentially you have just two years to work and it makes it difficult,” the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer said.

Currently, all Ghanaian Presidents and eligible to serve for two terms – each term can, however, last for just four years.