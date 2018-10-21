Mahama warns: Don't let NPP 'crush your testicles twice'

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Former President John Mahama has warned Ghanaians not to fall again for the 'lies' of the New Patriotic Party in the 2020 polls.

Speaking to National Democratic Congress (NDC) delegates in the Brong Ahafo Region, he said the governing NPP used sweet promises and lies to hoodwink Ghanaians during the 2016 polls.

Having won power, the ex-president said, the government is now struggling to honour its promises to Ghanaians.

He said it is now up to Ghanaians to ensure that the NPP does not “crush their testes for the second time”.

“Excuse me to say: ‘When you step on a man’s testes once, we’ll see if the same man will sit aloof and watch you crush his testes for the second time’”, Mr Mahama told the delegates.

Mr Mahama is seeking to lead the NDC into the 2020 polls after losing the 2016 polls to then candidate Akufo-Addo.

He is facing 12 other candidates for the sole ticket to lead the NDC, despite being widely tipped to win race.