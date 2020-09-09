He said former President John Dramani Mahama was commissioning projects at this time four years as compared to his successor.

The Adaklu lawmaker said the president is currently going round the country cutting sods for projects instead of commissioning projects.

Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he opined that since the late Nkrumah’s era, it is only the NDC that has massively invested in infrastructure.

"The commitment to invest in infrastructure comes with huge benefits, when you invest in infrastructure, it creates the opportunity for economic activities,” he added.

On sod cutting, the president, yesterday, cut sod for the commencement of construction of the 35-kilometre Atebubu-Kwame-Danso-Kwame Krom in the Bono East Region.

Kwame Agbodza

This road is part of the roads being done under the government’s Critical Roads Programme, with the road being constructed by Justmoh Construction Ltd.

With the project commencing on April 22, 2021, the Contractor is expected to complete construction on 21st October 2022, with the entire cost of the road being borne by the government.