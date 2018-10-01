Pulse.com.gh logo
Mahama was more like a comedian than a President - Wontumi


"Mahama's tenure was predominant with corruption and dumsor but under Akufo-Addo these things have been reduced to its barest minimum."

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako, has described former President John Dramani Mahama as a comic character.

He said Mahama is best remembered for his entertainment gimmicks instead of being an effective leader.

Bosiako, who is popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, said: "it is embarrassing to note that he enjoyed the fun bit of being president more than exhibiting seriousness that is attached with occupying that seat”.

He also said Mahama's 'woeful' administration is not comparable with Akufo-Addo's 'young' government.

Former President Mahama once received backlash from the public after he was captured in a video that went viral suggesting that he doled out money to some traders for votes when he visited Kaneshie in Accra and Chairman Wontumi insists that if he is voted for again, he would do worse than that.

 

“This was our former president who openly distributed monies to people and his few friends in the entertainment industry."

“He made the seat of government look ordinary and a joke” and this according to Chairman Wontumi made the international community see him more of “an entertainment prefect than a president”, he added.

