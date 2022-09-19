RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Mahama whining and telling lies about his emoluments — Koku Anyidoho

Evans Annang

Koku Anyidoho, the former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has accused former President John Mahama of peddling falsehood over his emoluments.

He said per documents, the state pays when a former President travels abroad for official assignments adding that he is also entitled to 2 holidays in a year.

Mahama in his recent interview on TV3 was very clear about the specific bills and expenditures he has personally borne since he left office.

Mahama made ten points stated that the claim by the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, Kwame Baffoe, popularly referred to as Abronye DC that an ex gratia amount of GH¢14 million was paid into his ADB account in the year 2013 is an "absolute lie".

He said the only payment that was made to him by the Controller and Accountant General in 2013 was his salary arrears - an amount of GH¢230,000.

He also stated that the claim by the Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling NPP that he has received privileges and perks worth GH¢15 million since he left office in 2017 is "absolutely untrue". And that he receives only his monthly pension as former President.

Mahama indicated that he pays his electricity bills for his household and office; the water bills for his household and office; lives in his accommodation so the State does not pay him anything for accommodation and the State has not given him an office. And that he rents office space in East Cantonments, Accra which he pays for.

He continued that he pays for his fuel, pays his domestic staff, pays for his medical bills, and pays for his air tickets, and his assistants whenever he travels.

But Koku Anyidoho disagreed and said Mahama is peddling falsehood over claims that he pays for his own services despite being entitled to the emoluments.

In a series of tweets, Anyidoho said "John Dramani Mahama is whining & telling lies about his emoluments. Per documents, State pays when an ex-President travels abroad for official assignments - also entitled to 2 holidays in a year. So, if u travel on ur own account to have fun, why shd the State pay?

"As John Dramani Mahama continues to whine about his emoluments, I ask: John Dramani Mahama, what did you do for the late President Atta-Mills? The man who made you, Running Mate & Vice President - for you to become President."

