RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Mahama will be no match for Bawumia in the 2024 elections – Napo

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO has endorsed Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the next leader of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

EPPI Survey: Bawumia 3 points ahead of Alan, NDC voters want Mahama to back for election 2024
EPPI Survey: Bawumia 3 points ahead of Alan, NDC voters want Mahama to back for election 2024

He said the Vice President will be the right person to lead the party to consolidate power in the 2024 elections.

Speaking on Peace FM in Accra, Napo said Dr. Bawumia will win the elections easily against former President John Dramani Mahama.

“I will be very glad to have the Head of Economic Management Team, Bawumia compete with Mr Mahama. If you're from the North, I'm from the North, after the North to North; we then get to the Zongo to say I am a Muslim, you are not a Muslim. Then we get to when you were a Vice President, a Committee was set up to investigate corruption but none of that has been recorded under this Vice President; from there we move to you were gifted a car but this one doesn't have that record.

Matthew Opoku Prempeh
Matthew Opoku Prempeh Pulse Ghana

"From there, we go to BBC interview; you said you can't define corruption but this one says he can define it. Then we move to the purchase of a plane, this person didn't buy one but you did...Lest I forget, last one, a President that recorded four years of dumsor against someone who has no such record," he teased the former President John Mahama.

At the moment, the front-runners for the slot in the NPP are Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and the Minister of Trade and Industry (MOTI), Mr Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen.

Also in the running are the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and a former Minister of Energy, Mr Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko.

The 2024 elections will mark another historic moment in Ghana's politics; it will be the second time a former President will be contesting the Presidential seat against a new candidate from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Rev. Owusu Bempah

2024 elections will be bloody, devil wants to destabilise Ghana — Owusu Bempah

MP for Walewale, Lariba Zuweira Abudu now Minister-designate for Gender and social protection

Lariba Abudu appointed as new Gender Minister

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Captain Smart dares Nana Addo to show Ghana his father's achievement

Dr Bossman Asare, Deputy Chairman of the Electoral Commission (EC) in charge of Corporate Services.

The Ghana Card will be a requirement for voting in 2024 - EC