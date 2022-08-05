Mahama will be no match for Bawumia in the 2024 elections – Napo

Speaking on Peace FM in Accra, Napo said Dr. Bawumia will win the elections easily against former President John Dramani Mahama.

“I will be very glad to have the Head of Economic Management Team, Bawumia compete with Mr Mahama. If you're from the North, I'm from the North, after the North to North; we then get to the Zongo to say I am a Muslim, you are not a Muslim. Then we get to when you were a Vice President, a Committee was set up to investigate corruption but none of that has been recorded under this Vice President; from there we move to you were gifted a car but this one doesn't have that record.

Pulse Ghana

"From there, we go to BBC interview; you said you can't define corruption but this one says he can define it. Then we move to the purchase of a plane, this person didn't buy one but you did...Lest I forget, last one, a President that recorded four years of dumsor against someone who has no such record," he teased the former President John Mahama.

At the moment, the front-runners for the slot in the NPP are Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and the Minister of Trade and Industry (MOTI), Mr Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen.

Also in the running are the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and a former Minister of Energy, Mr Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko.