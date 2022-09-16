Mahama will continue to be an opposition leader for the rest of his life – Owusu Bempah

Speaking to Angel TV/FM’s Kwamina Sam Biney on the Anopa Bofo morning show, Mr. Bempah confidently asserted that the 2024 election will be one of the cheapest contests for the NPP having John Mahama as the main contender.

“…That’s his own matter, he’s that one person that we [NPP] want him to represent the NDC so we defeat him once more as we did. For him, he’s that cheaper for us when it comes to elections, and we will defeat him hands down and anyone at all that comes onboard,”

Pulse Ghana

Ernest Owusu Bempah who doubles the Head of Corporate Communications at the Ghana National Gas Company on that score urged the NDC to present John Dramani Mahama as its candidates come 2024 although he is of the strong conviction that they will lose the polls with the latter as their leader.

“We respect him because he is our former president, and we know he will continue to be an opposition leader for the rest of his life because Ghanaians do not have confidence in him to govern the state.

“So, for him, we are seriously praying because if the NDC fails to bring him I will be very very disappointed,” he continued.