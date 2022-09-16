He said if the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) presents him as a candidate for the 2024 elections, it will aid the NPP to win.
Mahama will continue to be an opposition leader for the rest of his life – Owusu Bempah
Ernest Owusu Bempah, a Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has declared that former President John Dramani Mahama will never rule Ghana again.
Recommended articles
Speaking to Angel TV/FM’s Kwamina Sam Biney on the Anopa Bofo morning show, Mr. Bempah confidently asserted that the 2024 election will be one of the cheapest contests for the NPP having John Mahama as the main contender.
“…That’s his own matter, he’s that one person that we [NPP] want him to represent the NDC so we defeat him once more as we did. For him, he’s that cheaper for us when it comes to elections, and we will defeat him hands down and anyone at all that comes onboard,”
Ernest Owusu Bempah who doubles the Head of Corporate Communications at the Ghana National Gas Company on that score urged the NDC to present John Dramani Mahama as its candidates come 2024 although he is of the strong conviction that they will lose the polls with the latter as their leader.
“We respect him because he is our former president, and we know he will continue to be an opposition leader for the rest of his life because Ghanaians do not have confidence in him to govern the state.
“So, for him, we are seriously praying because if the NDC fails to bring him I will be very very disappointed,” he continued.
Mr. Bempah urged Mr. Mahama to reconsider his luminary and desist from propagating falsehood about the sitting government because the NPP at its worst “is far better than his past NDC administration.”
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh