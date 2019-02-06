According to him, Mahama’s popularity is not enough and will not be able to return the NDC to power in 2020.

He warned that the NDC risks suffering a repeat of 2016’s humiliating loss if Mahama is made presidential aspirant.

“What did we not see in 2016, wherever Mahama went to campaign? The electorate poured out to clamour for him as others poured thousands of praises on him. The man they so much praised, eventually, handed us a bitter defeat ever since 1992,” Mr. Bagbin told Accra FM.

The Nadowli-Kaleo MP also had a problem with Mahama’s “demi-god” status in the NDC.

According to him, building the party around the former president is a recipe for disaster ahead of the 2020 general election.

“He has become a demi-god in the party and so even when he goes wrong and you point it out, you will get his supporters verbally attack you.

“The NDC is not John Mahama, and the way some of them are going, I am sad we will be beaten again by the NPP in 2020, with him [John Mahama] as our presidential candidate,” he warned.

Mahama and Bagbin will join three others in the race to become the NDC’s presidential candidate.

The NDC presidential primaries will come off on February 23, 2018.