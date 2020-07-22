He said the massive failure of his government is still fresh in the mind and of Ghanaians therefore he stands no chance in December.

Asare Otchere-Darko, who is also the cousin of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, said Ghana will be worse off should Mahama return to power.

“You have a candidate who just lost the last election and his successor. This is the third time they will be meeting. It is not about what they promised the voters, but it is about the candidates.”

“The promise must be measured against what one did when he was given the opportunity to serve,”he told Citi TV

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

“If Akufo-Addo comes today and he says he will deliver free [SHS], you will have to find out what he promised and whether he delivered.”

“If John Mahama comes today and he says, he will manage the economy better, I will ask him some serious questions because he inherited an oil-rich economy and within a matter of two years, he has sent us to the IMF for rescue”, he added.