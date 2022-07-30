Mahama will win the NDC flagbearership elections even in his sleep – Stephen Atubiga

According to Atubiga, who is a former member of the NDC, John Mahama will always win the flagbearership position of the opposition until he decides not to contest again.

In his view, the other aspirants were no competition to the former president who would win in any internal elections even in his sleep.

This, he disclosed, compelled interested parties to beseech their founder, the late Jerry John Rawlings to talk Mahama out of the elections for the rest to have a levelled playing field; a situation he [Atubiga] objected to.

“The day that my elder brother, John Dramani Mahama, said he was coming, was the end of the dreams of any NDC aspirant who wanted to be president because John Dramani Mahama is so blessed in the NDC…”

He posited further that “the man [Mahama] can win to lead the NDC internally at any time. Even if he’s sleeping they would still vote for him. It’s a gift that God has granted him’, Atubiga said in an interview with Kofi Adoma Nwanwani on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo Morning Show.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking further, the NLC leader noted that he is not against the downfall of his former party, the NDC however, he is holding leadership of the party accountable for them to revisit the ideals and principles of the party as espoused by their founder.

He added that the filing fees set by John Mahama was too expensive for aspirants and was perceived as a way to eliminate some people.

“Any socialist democratic party that members cannot afford to pay filing fee to participate in internal elections with their four months to one year salary then that party is no more socialist but a capitalist party. Social intervention programmes that we should have done as a party, we’ve lost it. Even if you cannot do capacity building at least pull the youth along. There is no hope for any young man in the NDC today.”