ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Mahama won't debate with you; 'monkeys play by sizes' - Minority tells Bawumia

Kojo Emmanuel

The Minority in Parliament has condemned the Majority caucus for pressuring the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, to engage in a debate with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer, ahead of the December elections.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and John Mahama
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and John Mahama

On Wednesday, July 24, 2024, the Majority caucus renewed its appeal for Mahama to accept a debate challenge from Dr. Bawumia. They argue that such a debate would allow Ghanaians to compare the two parties and determine who is better equipped to manage the economy.

Recommended articles

However, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, rejected the proposal, asserting that a 'driver's mate' [Bawumia] was not qualified to debate an experienced driver [Mahama].

He suggested that the Vice President should first debate the caucus' spokespersons on the economy and budget before considering a debate with the former President.

Dr. Ato Forson emphasized that Dr. Bawumia lacks the experience to match Mahama, making a debate unnecessary at this time.

ADVERTISEMENT
Cassiel Ato Forson
Cassiel Ato Forson Pulse Ghana

He said "Mr Speaker, monkeys they say play by sizes. Mr Speaker, how can a driver’s mate debate an experienced driver? Mr Speaker in this house the spokesperson for the Minority on the issues of finance is Honourable Adongo.

"The spokesperson for the Minority for the issues of the economy is Honourable Kwaku Ricketts Hagan and the spokesperson for the budget for the Minority is Honourable Ampem Darko.

"Mr Speaker, we all know that the Chairman of the Economic Management team is the Vice President so the Vice President can only debate Honourable Adongo. He should debate Honourable Adongo or debate Honourable Ricketts Hagan."

ADVERTISEMENT

"A driver’s mate cannot debate an experienced driver. Mr Speaker that is the fact. So, we throw the challenge, he should debate Honourable Adongo first, Honourable Ampem second, Honourable Ricketts Hagan third before he considers debating former president John Mahama," he added.

Meanwhile, Isaac Adongo, a Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee has stated that Mahama will not debate Dr Bawumia, to resurrect his [Bawumia's] failing career, marred by perceived dishonesty and incompetence.

This comes after the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, challenged Mahama to a debate with Bawumia, claiming it would be an opportunity for Mahama to expose the government’s failures.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

5 rulings by Alban Bagbin that sparked controversy

Ken Ofori-Atta

Ofori-Atta approved $34.9m payment for 307 ambulance spare parts — Ablakwa

Dr Papa Kwesi Ndoum and John Mahama

Strange things have been happening after meeting Mahama — Nduom

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with the Overlord of Buipe

Bawumia has been appointed to lead Ghana — Overlord of Buipe declares