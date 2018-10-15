Pulse.com.gh logo
Mahama's campaign lacks focus - Kweku Baako


Mahama's campaign lacks focus - Kweku Baako

He said Mahama should take the recommendations in the Kwesi Botchwey report seriously if he is to make an impact in the 2020 general elections.

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jr, the Editor in Chief of the New Crusading Guide, has said that the flagbearership campaign by John Mahama lacks focus.

He said the messages in his campaign are not strong enough.

Baako said Mahama has a very high chance of winning the NDC race, however, his messages will fall short at the national level.

“He will win hands down. I will be shocked if he loses this thing. Their focus should be on delegates and perhaps the Kwesi Botchwey report because they know the content. Something went wrong with the party machinery in terms of election 2016; so that should be the focus. If not, his campaign will suffer premature ejaculation before he wins the primary", he said.

He said Mahama should take the recommendations in the Kwesi Botchwey report seriously if he is to make an impact in the 2020 general elections.

“He will win the primaries alright, he will become the flagbearer, but that time I am sure perhaps the campaign would have been degassed. He would have been modeled so badly and I am not talking of insults. I am talking about people checkmating him on the things he’s spoken out there and debasing them using facts. So, I am surprised there is a little bit of lack of focus”, he said on Peace FM.

John Mahama is currently on a campaign tour across the country in his bid to lead the NDC in 2020.

“Some of them have decided to stretch the scope by talking to school children and everybody and launching national issues. In Mr. Mahama’s case, because of who he’s been before, he is launching national issues because none of his competitors really have the same level of class. He’s launched national issues so he is being contested by his opponents; not just the internal opponents, but the external opponents are already dealing with him on all those issues", he added.

