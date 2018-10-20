Pulse.com.gh logo
Mahama's campaign security coordinator sacked from Burma Camp

The former Chief Staff Officer at the General Headquarters, Burma Camp, has been appointed by ex-president Mahama as his campaign security coordinator.

play

Former President John Mahama's campaign security coordinator, Major General Sampson Kudjo Adeti (Rtd), has been sacked from his Jiba Villa residence at Burma Camp.

His continuous stay at Burma Camp, after going on retired, is said to have prompted the Military High Command to sack him following his decision to engage in active politics.

The Daily Guide newspaper, which first reported the story, noted his action as breached military rules since political activities are not allowed in the Barracks.

The retired general, after his appointment by the former President, hosted National Democratic Congress (NDC) vehicles at Burma Camp, with attendant siren blaring to the discomfort of other soldiers, according to the newspaper.

Mr Mahama has defended the appointment of the retired army Major General as his security coordinator.

In a statement, Spokesperson for the Mahama Campaign, James Agyenim-Boateng, said Major General Adeti is a "distinguished officer of the Ghana Armed Forces."

“Major General Adeti has impeccable academic qualifications, as well as a sterling record of military service. He holds four Master’s Degrees in International Affairs, Development Studies, Business Administration and Defence and Strategic Studies, and the John Mahama 2020 Campaign Team is proud of his inclusion," the statement added.

