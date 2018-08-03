Mahama's 'dead goat' has some advice for 'dog' Nana Addo

news

Former president John Mahama has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo as a dog as he advised him about how to avoid using idioms in speeches as a president.

Nana Addo has said he is aware of attempts by his opponents to mar his fight against corruption by calling him corrupt just to tarnish his image.

Citing the age-old proverb while addressing a conference of Internal Auditors, Nana Addo said "I am aware that you give a dog a bad name in order to hang it, but this dog will not be hanged."

Whiles his opponent, Mahama in 2015 said he has become impervious to threats of strikes and demonstrations in Ghana and will not yield to any of such threats in the upcoming election year.

Adopting what he calls a "dead-goat syndrome", he said he would not be hoodwinked by such strategies by workers.

"I have seen more demonstrations and strikes in my first two years. I don't think it can get worse. It is said that when you kill a goat and you frighten it with a knife, it doesn't fear the knife because it is dead already.

"I have a dead goat syndrome," he said.

Following the collapse of five banks by the Bank of Ghana, Mahama appears to have stolen some of the limelight.

He tweeted: "Lessons in Ghanaian politics- don’t use idioms in relation to yourself. They’ll stick."