Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Mahama's 'dead goat' has some advice for 'dog' Nana Addo


Idiomatic Expressions Mahama's 'dead goat' has some advice for 'dog' Nana Addo

Nana Addo has said he is aware of attempts by his opponents to mar his fight against corruption by calling him corrupt just to tarnish his image.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Former president John Mahama has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo as a dog as he advised him about how to avoid using idioms in speeches as a president.

Nana Addo has said he is aware of attempts by his opponents to mar his fight against corruption by calling him corrupt just to tarnish his image.

Citing the age-old proverb while addressing a conference of Internal Auditors, Nana Addo said "I am aware that you give a dog a bad name in order to hang it, but this dog will not be hanged."

READ MORE: I didn't come to serve to enrich myself - Nana Addo

Whiles his opponent, Mahama in 2015 said he has become impervious to threats of strikes and demonstrations in Ghana and will not yield to any of such threats in the upcoming election year.

Adopting what he calls a "dead-goat syndrome", he said he would not be hoodwinked by such strategies by workers.

play

 

"I have seen more demonstrations and strikes in my first two years. I don't think it can get worse. It is said that when you kill a goat and you frighten it with a knife, it doesn't fear the knife because it is dead already.

"I have a dead goat syndrome," he said.

READ ALSO:‘You can’t hang me for corruption; I’m too clean’ – Nana Addo

Following the collapse of five banks by the Bank of Ghana, Mahama appears to have stolen some of the limelight.

He tweeted: "Lessons in Ghanaian politics- don’t use idioms in relation to yourself. They’ll stick."

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

NDC Elections: "I'll win power for NDC" - Sylvester Mensah declares NDC Elections "I'll win power for NDC" - Sylvester Mensah declares
Blows: Akufo-Addo's bodyguard punches old man for getting close to the Prez Blows Akufo-Addo's bodyguard punches old man for getting close to the Prez
NDC's Agenda 2020: Elikplim Agbemava, NDC's surest bet for victory pops up NDC's Agenda 2020 Elikplim Agbemava, NDC's surest bet for victory pops up
Corruption Fight: Politicians fear passage of RTI Bill - Chief Corruption Fight Politicians fear passage of RTI Bill - Chief
Banks Merger: Ghanaians will save under their beds over banks collapse – NDC man Banks Merger Ghanaians will save under their beds over banks collapse – NDC man
Ambition: Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah to contest for MP? Ambition Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah to contest for MP?

Recommended Videos

Campaign Promises: Give Nana Addo more time to ‘redeem himself’ – Bagbin Campaign Promises Give Nana Addo more time to ‘redeem himself’ – Bagbin
Mustapha Abdul-Hamid: Ofori Atta’s opinion does not stand in Akuffo Addo's SHS vision Mustapha Abdul-Hamid Ofori Atta’s opinion does not stand in Akuffo Addo's SHS vision
Electoral Commission: Nana Addo swears in Jean Mensa as new EC chair Electoral Commission Nana Addo swears in Jean Mensa as new EC chair



Top Articles

1 Ambition Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah to contest for MP?bullet
2 Official Jean Mensa sworn in as new EC Chairbullet
3 Without Permit NPP thugs, police destroy Hassan Ayariga's propertybullet
4 Democracy Nana Addo not in charge - NDC MP Alban Bagbinbullet
5 Bank of Ghana Collapsed banks existed to serve political...bullet
6 Blows Akufo-Addo's bodyguard punches old man for getting close...bullet
7 Jean Mensa New EC Chairperson to be sworn in todaybullet
8 Agenda 2020 NDC opens presidential nominationbullet
9 Corruption Fight I didn't come to serve to enrich myself...bullet
10 Jean Mensa Here are 5 facts about the newly appointed...bullet

Related Articles

NDC's Agenda 2020 Elikplim Agbemava, NDC's surest bet for victory pops up
Banks Merger Ghanaians will save under their beds over banks collapse – NDC man
Ambition Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah to contest for MP?
Agenda 2020 NDC opens presidential nomination
Agenda 2020 About 50 NDC MPs tricked to endorse Mahama - MP claims
Corruption Fight Politicians fear passage of RTI Bill - Chief
NDC Elections Confusion rocks NDC MPs over Mahama's endorsement
Bank of Ghana Collapsed banks existed to serve political purposes - Financial Analyst
Presidency Mahama for 2020 will be an advantage for NPP - MP

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
4 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
5 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over 'shithole' commentbullet
6 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom...bullet
7 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
8 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
9 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
10 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet

Politics

NDC can't win 2020 with Mahama - Ambassador
NDC Elections Confusion rocks NDC MPs over Mahama's endorsement
Former President John Mahama
Agenda 2020 About 50 NDC MPs tricked to endorse Mahama - MP claims
Fuseini Issah, MP for Okakwei North
Presidency Mahama for 2020 will be an advantage for NPP - MP
Haruna Iddrisu denies rejecting Mahama's 2020 candidature
Haruna Iddrisu denies rejecting Mahama's 2020 candidature