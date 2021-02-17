He said the former president has no case and the entire suit is empty.

In an interview Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7, he said Mahama is using the case to swindle his supporters.

“We were all told in 2013 by the Supreme Court that elections are won and lost at polling stations. Do you know that up to date, the NDC does not have a complete compilation of its 2016 pink sheets? There is nothing that ex-President Mahama can do today to come back as a President. Whether he likes it or not, he will stay another four years in opposition,” he said.

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu

“They lied to their supporters that they had won and started referring to John Dramani Mahama falsely as the President-Elect. Now they have backtracked, settling futilely for a run-off which they themselves know will not happen. They have attempted and continue to use lies, threats, violence, and intimidation to seek forlornly to overrule the manifest will of the people as freely expressed on 7th December, 2020."

"We are absolutely confident that the facts and figures as presented in court, even by the NDC, will very easily, in a transparent and indisputable manner, reaffirm the expressed will of the voting public that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo won the 2020 Presidential Election “one touch” and convincingly so,” John Boadu added.

John Mahama and the NDC are in court challenging the electoral results that had President Akufo-Addo as the winner.