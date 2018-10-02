Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Mahama's Ministers dump him to support Kojo Bonsu


NDC Race Mahama's Ministers dump him to support Kojo Bonsu

Kojo Bonsu becomes the 11th aspirant in the NDC flagbearership race which also includes former President John Mahama.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mahama's ministers dump him to support Kojo Bonsu play

Mahama's ministers dump him to support Kojo Bonsu

Former Eastern Regional Minister, Antwi Boasiako Sekyere and former Information Minister, Fritz Baffour have in a subtle way declared their unflinching support for a presidential hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kojo Bonsu ahead of the party's presidential primary.

Antwi Boasiako Sekyere and Fritz Baffour could not hide their admiration for Kojo Bonsu when the latter together with Kojo Bonsu met with Founder of the NDC and former President Jerry John Rawlings, where he announced his decision to join the race to lead the party.

Antwi Boasiako Sekyere who served under Mahama could not hide his admiration for Kojo Bonsu as he is reported to have disabused the impression that Bonsu was a proxy for former President John Mahama.

READ MORE: Kojo Bonsu has no track record to be President - Wontumi

He explained that the NDC needs to demonstrate a compelling narrative for the future.

He said "It will demonstrate to the grassroots that we need to go back to our principles and values. We need to demonstrate that the NDC is not a party for the rich. That is why I followed him here."

Kojo Bonsu becomes the 11th aspirant in the NDC flagbearership race which also includes Mahama.

Kojo Bonsu play

Kojo Bonsu

 

Until news broke about his intention to lead the NDC, Kojo Bonsu was a considered staunch supporter of the Mahama 2020 bid.

READ MORE: Former KMA boss Kojo Bonsu joins NDC flagbearership race

He was instrumental in the organisation of the party's Unity Walk project across the 10 regions of the country which has been credited for renergising the grassroot base of the opposition party.

On Friday, September 28, Bonsu met with Founder of the NDC and former President Jerry John Rawlings, where he announced his decision to join the race to lead the party.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

NDC Presidential Race: Kojo Bonsu has no track record to be President - Wontumi NDC Presidential Race Kojo Bonsu has no track record to be President - Wontumi
Blame Game: I wasn't in charge of NDC 2016 election results - Omane Boamah Blame Game I wasn't in charge of NDC 2016 election results - Omane Boamah
Free SHS: NDC will scrap the double system if re-elected - Gen Mosquito Free SHS NDC will scrap the double system if re-elected - Gen Mosquito
NDC Flagbearership Race: ‘11 flagbearer aspirants? NDC has become a joke’ – Ras Mubarak NDC Flagbearership Race ‘11 flagbearer aspirants? NDC has become a joke’ – Ras Mubarak
Corruption Fight: Complaints by Martin Amidu shows that he's a failure - NPP MP Corruption Fight Complaints by Martin Amidu shows that he's a failure - NPP MP
Legal Action: A-G responds to Kweku Baako's 'empty' suit against Charlotte Osei's removal Legal Action A-G responds to Kweku Baako's 'empty' suit against Charlotte Osei's removal

Recommended Videos

Kotoka International Airport: Ablakwa slams government for postponing Terminal 3 commissioning Kotoka International Airport Ablakwa slams government for postponing Terminal 3 commissioning
Local News: Don’t blame NDC for Kotoka Terminal 3 flood – A Plus Local News Don’t blame NDC for Kotoka Terminal 3 flood – A Plus
Local News: Free SHS to go! Threatens Mahama Local News Free SHS to go! Threatens Mahama



Top Articles

1 Southern Africa Kenyan law professor Lumumba deported from Zambia over...bullet
2 Presidential Jet Akufo-Addo's presidential jet saved from near fatal crashbullet
3 Voting Mahama out has paid off for Ghanaians – Nana Addobullet
4 Legal Action A-G responds to Kweku Baako's 'empty' suit against...bullet
5 Corruption Fight Complaints by Martin Amidu shows that he's a...bullet
6 NDC Elections Mahama takes campaign to the Northern Regionbullet
7 Jabs Mahama was more like a comedian than a President - Wontumibullet
8 NDC Flagbearership Race ‘11 flagbearer aspirants? NDC has...bullet
9 Rebuttal ‘Mahama has always been against Free SHS,...bullet
10 NDC Presidential Race Mahama backer blasts Victor...bullet

Related Articles

NDC Presidential Race Kojo Bonsu has no track record to be President - Wontumi
Blame Game I wasn't in charge of NDC 2016 election results - Omane Boamah
Free SHS NDC will scrap the double system if re-elected - Gen Mosquito
NDC Flagbearership Race ‘11 flagbearer aspirants? NDC has become a joke’ – Ras Mubarak
Corruption Fight Complaints by Martin Amidu shows that he's a failure - NPP MP
Ignorance Franklin Cudjoe lacks information about Special Dev't Initiatives Ministry - PRO
Corruption Fight Cut salaries of ministers to support Amidu - Nana Addo urged
Legal Action A-G responds to Kweku Baako's 'empty' suit against Charlotte Osei's removal
NDC Elections Mahama takes campaign to the Northern Region
Jabs Mahama was more like a comedian than a President - Wontumi

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
2 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch live]bullet
3 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
6 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom...bullet
7 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
8 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet
9 Allegations NDC members attacked me - Ekumfi MP revealsbullet
10 Condolences Alban Bagbin eulogises Amissah-Arthurbullet

Politics

Ignorance Franklin Cudjoe lacks information about Special Dev't Initiatives Ministry - PRO
Theophilus Tetteh-Chaie, former MP, Ablekuma Central
Corruption Fight Cut salaries of ministers to support Amidu - Nana Addo urged
Special Prosecutor Amidu to get legislation to work with, Jubilee House assures
President John Mahama will be contesting for NDC flagbearer position
2020 Election Mahama slams Akufo-Addo over hardships
X
Advertisement