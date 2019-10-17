Kofi Adda said about 513 defects were spotted when the edifice was last checked by Aviation authorities.

According to him, although the Terminal 3 is a commendable initiative, its implementation was not the best.

“Of course, the initiative is commendable. As to whether the implementation was right is also another thing,” the Minister said on Starr Chat with Bola Ray.

“As of the time we took over, we detected over 500 defects on the Terminal 3. In fact, at the last count, we had 513 defects, and these are things we are still working to fix.”

Minister for Aviation, Kofi Adda

This comes after President Akufo-Addo said policies implemented by his government have made the Kotoka International Airport one of the best in Africa.

KIA has been ranked by ACI as the best in West Africa and the 4th best airport on the continent in the first quarter of 2019.

The KIA Terminal 3 was built at a cost of $250 million. The project, which began on October 30, 2015 and was completed on June 29, 2018.

The Terminal 3 can handle five million passengers per annum, thus averaging a little over 13,000 passengers a day.

A total of 1,250 passengers can be processed per hour, with the facility also having an additional 7,000 square metres retail area.

It also has five levels spreading across a land size of 48,268 square metres, has six boarding bridges, seven links which are expandable to eight in the near future, four 80-metre long electronic carousels, a 707-capacity parking lot and a new road network.