He said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer has been exposed because he has nothing concrete for that part of the country.

The Vice President said the recent tour of Mahama in the North was all about tribal politics instead of telling the people what he did during his tenure.

Speaking during an interaction with chiefs and people of Gbankoni in the Bunkpurgu Constituency in the North East Region, Vice President Bawumia said, after getting the opportunity to be in office for eight years as Vice President and President and neglecting the people of the north, leading to his massive rejection four years ago, the former President Mahama is back preaching politics of hypocrisy and deceit.

“A few days ago, the former President, John Mahama, was in Bunkpurgu saying the NPP government has not demonstrated any care for the Bimobas and asking them to vote for him to be President again.”

“This is John Dramani Mahama who was in office for eight years and cannot show what he did in Bimoba land and he is coming to say NPP, which is doing so much hasn’t done anything for the people. This is what I call ‘munaafiki’ politics (politics of hypocrisy). We don’t want munaafiki politics.”

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

“You were in government for eight years and you did very little for the Bunkpurugu constituency. The NPP has been in office for just 4 years and if you ask us what we have done for our people, we will tell you what we have done. We have Planting for Food and Jobs which is helping our farmers. We have One Village One Dam, One Constituency One Ambulance, One District One Factory, we have NABCO and we have Free SHS. We have infrastructure projects in virtually every community in Bunkpurugu constituency.

“So we know, as for the government of Nana Akufo-Addo, we can point out what we have done, but John Mahama cannot point out what he did for the Bunkpurgu Constituency.”

“He got the opportunity to be in office as Vice President and President for eight years but he neglected the people of the north and he was rejected.”