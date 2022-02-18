Speaking on the floor of the House on Friday, February 18, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Asawase in the Ashanti Region bemoaned the consistent absence of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) legislators.
Majority is not taking parliamentary work serious - Muntaka fumes
The Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka has taken on the Majority and its leadership over their lackadaisical attitude towards parliamentary work.
He also took a jab at the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and his Deputy, Alexander Afenyo-Markin for absenting themselves from the house to present business statements.
He described that as “worrying”.
“It may sound like proving too difficult, but the challenge is that, you can’t have a majority side that knows that we are to sit at 10 o’clock, and you only have the Majority Chief Whip there. Look at the Majority side, how many people are there? And when they come they still want to be varying the business and be doing things at will, time and convenience,” he said.
But the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, appealed to the Minority Chief Whip to exercise restraint for the leadership of the Majority.
