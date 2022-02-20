Many NPP officers are not talking about E-levy – Buaben Asamoa

Speaking to the media in Kumasi, Ashanti Region on Friday, February 18, 2022, he stated that "You will be surprised how many of our NPP officers at the local level are not talking enough about the government's policy, especially E-levy”.

"I was at a funeral and I took the time to speak to a lot of people. The NPP in the community is not stepping out to project the NPP."

"They must step out and boldly project the party and its achievements. It is very important," he said adding that many Ghanaians have accepted the E-levy that will help the government in developing the country.

"Many many people have accepted the E-levy in principle...they still need to be spoken with and the engagement must continue.

"We, members of the NPP, ought to be talking more about the E-levy at the local level," he noted.

"So some of the information may not be very very clear but the reason for the e-levy, we believe at the national level, at the government level, is clear and it is an opportunity to transform local indigenous capital into local production, creating high important skills and then you have high-paying private-sector jobs," he said.

He added: the "E-levy will act as a catalyst to drive private sector investment – both local and foreign – into the productive areas of our economy."

The 1.75% E-levy which was announced by the Finance Minister during the budget presentation in parliament is expected to tax all electronic transactions including MoMo, bank transfers, merchant payments, and inward remittances.

The Minority in Parliament has opposed the levy, citing it as one of the main reasons for rejecting the entire budget.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has also indicated that the implementation of the controversial 1.75% levy on all electronic transactions will provide more jobs and opportunities for the youth of Ghana.