Martin Kpebu calls for the impeachment of Akufo-Addo

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Martin Kpebu, a private legal practitioner has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as super incompetent.

He opined that the president is clueless about managing the economy well.

Speaking on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday, October 22, Mr. Kpebu bemoaned the poor performance of the local currency against the Dollar.

“The president is clueless, he is super incompetent,” he said.

He further asked Parliament to begin a process to impeach the President following what he believes is the mismanagement of the economy.

“We need a Kumepreko demonstration and then Parliament takes up from there. One-third of MPs, let’s make the efforts to remove Akufo-Addo from office otherwise it will be an indictment on all of us.”

He stressed that the MPs from both sides of parliament should step up the process to impeach the president. According to him sitting back and doing nothing shows a nation that lacks honor.

“Make an effort, if it fails it is another matter,” he added.

The President, he said should go with his Vice.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
