Martin Kpebu calls for the impeachment of Akufo-Addo

Speaking on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday, October 22, Mr. Kpebu bemoaned the poor performance of the local currency against the Dollar.

“The president is clueless, he is super incompetent,” he said.

He further asked Parliament to begin a process to impeach the President following what he believes is the mismanagement of the economy.

“We need a Kumepreko demonstration and then Parliament takes up from there. One-third of MPs, let’s make the efforts to remove Akufo-Addo from office otherwise it will be an indictment on all of us.”

He stressed that the MPs from both sides of parliament should step up the process to impeach the president. According to him sitting back and doing nothing shows a nation that lacks honor.

“Make an effort, if it fails it is another matter,” he added.