This is according to a report by Accra-based Starr FM, which suggests Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga has been hit by the shake-up.

Mr. Ayariga served as the Chairman of the Subsidiary Legislation Committee, but has now been reportedly replaced by former Deputy Attorney General, Dr. Dominic Ayine.

Reports suggest that Mr. Ayariga’s time was often divided due to his work with the ECOWAS Parliament.

Meanwhile, the Ranking Member of the Health Committee, Joseph Yieleh Chireh, has also reportedly been replaced by Juaboso MP, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh.

Mr. Chireh used to serve as Ranking Member of the Health Committee, as well as a member of the Pan-African Parliament.

Also, the Majority MPs were not left out in the shake-up, with Manhyia North MP, Collins Owusu Amankwah reportedly taking over from MP for Manso Adubia, Yaw Frimpong Addo, as Chairman of the Government Assurances Committee.