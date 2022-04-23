Media, EC, courts... must be protected from elected autocrats – Asiedu Nketia

According to him, some politicians, whom he referred to as elected autocrats, who see such vital institutions as limitations on their power if left independent, will do everything possible to compromise them in order to have a field day.

A report by 3news.com said he mentioned the Electoral Commission (EC), the courts, tax authorities, and the media as some of the institutions that power-hungry politicians would always want to capture and silence.

"The institutions we are talking about, the courts are very important, the media are very important, other civil society organizations, the Electoral Commission, the tax authorities, Parliament.

"These are institutions that are calibrated in very democracy to regulate the use of power and check abuse of power but these are the very institutions when they fall into the hands of autocrats they begin capturing them, sort of compromising them, weakening them because the autocrats want to see those institutions as limitations on their power, or incumbrances that needs to be removed," General Mosquito said, as quoted by the news website.

In similar news, the Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has instructed his lawyers to cite the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) for contempt of court over the e-levy implementation.

According to him, Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah’s declaration that his outfit would go ahead with the implementation although there is a pending injunction filed to halt its implementation amounts to disrespect to the judiciary and the rule of law.

The GRA boss is reported as saying that the implementation of the E-levy will still take effect on May 1, 2022 as planned and announced, despite the injunction suit.

"I heard the GRA Commissioner and I have instructed my lawyers to cite him for contempt. He said he was going ahead with implementation of the E-levy. People must be careful, we are operating a constitutional democracy. All of us including the president are under the rule of law," Ablakwa said on Accra-based Citi FM’s Eyewitness News.

The Ranking Member of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee warned that the continuous disrespect for the rule of law by people in positions of authority is dangerous for the country’s shaky democracy.

"It is in the interest of those in power to make sure that they walk the narrow path of constitutional order. If they start setting such bad examples, practicing impunity and engaging in contempt of court, when things get out of hand, we cannot guarantee what will happen.