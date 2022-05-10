RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Methodist Church Ghana dissociates itself from Bosomtwe-Ayensu political comments

The Methodist Church Ghana has distanced the church from recent political comments made by the Bishop of the Obuasi Dioceses in the Ashanti Region, Rt Rev. Stephen Richard Bosomtwe-Ayensu.

Methodist Bishop, Bosomtwe Ayensu

Rt Rev. Bosomtwe-Ayensu over the weekend took on former president John Dramani Mahama over his claims to repeal the controversial E-levy if he wins the 2024 presidential elections.

He told journalists at a Methodist Church gathering that Mr Mahama was not going to win any election to repeal the E-levy.

His comment has infuriated the rank and file of the National Democratic Congress.

But the Methodist Church Ghana has since responded.

The Church in a statement said the Presiding Bishop is not the official spokesperson of the church and has, therefore, appealed to the media not to drag the name of the church into the alleged statements made by Rt Rev Bosomtwe-Ayensu.

The statement noted that the Methodist church continues to stay unaligned to any political party.

It added that members can make their individual comments as citizens of Ghana but that cannot be taken as the official position of the church.

Read the church's full statement below;

Methodist Church statement Pulse Ghana

