Midland 'commando' police officer case adjourned


Lance Corporal Godzi Frederick Amanor, aka Skalla, is before the court on charge of assault.

  • Published:
play

The case involving the police officer who assaulted a woman at the Midland Savings and Loans in Accra has been adjourned to September 26, 2018.

He pleaded not guilty on his first court appearance and has been granted a GHC60,000 bail condition.

The substantive judge is on leave and the case was yesterday taken to another court for mention since the accused persons are on bail, the Daily Guide newspaper reports.

When the case was called before a relieving judge, M.E. Essandoh, the prosecution and the defence lawyers, agreed to appear before court on September 26, 2018, the newspaper adds.

A video went viral on social media showing a policeman assigned to the Savings and Loans physically abusing a woman who was carrying a baby at the headquarters of Midland Savings and Loans at Shiashe in Accra.

Lance Corporal Amanor brutishly assaulted the 36-year-old customer in the banking hall over a misunderstanding following her inability to withdraw GhC250.

Patience Osafo had refused to leave the banking hall after the company failed to allow her to withdraw GHC250 from her savings account. The staff asked the AK-47-wielding policeman to get her out and in the process, assaulted her.

The policeman was arrested by the Police on the orders of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu, for investigations and prosecution.

He has also been interdicted pending disciplinary action against him.

The company has issued an apology to the assaulted customer and the general public.

However, the police stated via their official Twitter handle that “investigation has also commenced into the conduct of officials of the Midland Savings and Loans Limited, where the incident happened and all persons who are implicated would face the full rigours of the law.”

