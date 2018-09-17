Pulse.com.gh logo
Mikki Osei Berko mocks Nana Addo's 110 ministers


Democracy Master Richard of 'Taxi Driver' fame mocks Nana Addo's 110 ministers

Master Richard has described the bloated number as outrageous after comparing the 110 ministers to Japan, China, Britain and Nigeria with Ghana of only 28 million population.

play

Mikki Osei Berko popularly referred to as Master Richard has joined the debate on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's 110 ministerial appointees.

Mikki Osei Berko, who is the host of a new satirical talk show, 'After Hours' on TV3 called on the President to do something about the swelling numbers of his appointees.

He has described the bloated number as outrageous after comparing the 110 ministers to Japan, China, Britain and Nigeria with Ghana of only 28 million population.

READ MORE: Nana Addo not in charge - NDC MP Alban Bagbin

He said "Is it a battalion going for a war in Iraq? I really do not get the picture... I don't get the picture."

Nana Addo has set a record in his country by appointing 110 ministers.

play

 

Fifty six of them are ministers while 50 are deputy ministers, with the remaining four are ministers of state.

In contrast, Nigeria has 35 ministers.

Britain has a total of 120 ministers for a population of about 65 million.

Nana Addo promised to cut expenditure and fight corruption but justified the appointments and said it were necessary.

But critics believe that it is an overdo for a country the size of Ghana.

READ MORE: Ghana president keeps huge size govt in first reshuffle

It is the largest government since the country of about 28 million inhabitants, adopted a democratic constitution in 1992.

But the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is less convinced about the benefit of having such a big government.

