Asiedu Nketia, who is popularly known as General Mosquito, said most of them look like rebels.

He also accused them of reeking of alcohol when he was interacting with them.

The military officers on duty have no business to stop people from taking part in the registration exercise. They can't block the road to stop people from registering. You should see those military officers on duty smelling of alcohol; blowing ‘fuse’ when they were talking to me. They looked like rebels on drugs and you could not look into their eyes and if you don't take care, you will get drunk talking them,” he asserted.

He claimed that Mr. Joe Danquah who is the Parliamentary Candidate for the ruling NPP is acting on his words as he is said to have stated that he will not comply with the agreement the two parties have signed to.

Deputy AG slams Asiedu Nketia over misleading remarks on Supreme Court ruling

It would be recalled that in the wake of disturbances that resulted in the unfortunate demise of one person in the area about a week ago, military officers were dispatched to assist other security agencies to calm matters. But these soldiers have been accused of targeting a particular group of people and denying them their rights to register.

A video of the NDC General Secretary of the NDC complaining bitterly about the presence of the military in the Banda area who had blocked the road to stop busloads of people from accessing registration centres, went viral on Sunday.