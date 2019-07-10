According to him, the NDC plunged the country's economy in mess when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government took over.

"To argue that this is the same government that is responsible for the unemployment that the NDC, which is leading this demonstration, created and we inherited, there’s a wealth of contradiction in that kind of positioning," he said.

Reacting to the NDC in collaboration with some pressure groups who demonstrated against the government intended to draw the attention of Ghanaians to the ever-worsening living conditions, Hadzide described the protest as a mere political gimmick to cause public disaffection for the government.

The demonstration dubbed "Kum y3n pr3ko", has drawn thousands of Ghanaians from different walks of life to protest against the alleged various ills by the NPP government.

In an interview on Accra-based Class FM, Pius Hadzide said the NDC should be blamed because the NPP inherited a very bad economy from them.

"It was the NDC that went to the IMF for policy credibility and did not employ and as a result of that it created a massive backlog.

"If you check employment into the health sector alone that this administration has done since we assumed power in 2017, a lot of the employment into the health services are a backlog from between 2012 and 2016 within which time the NDC was at the helm of affairs," he stated.