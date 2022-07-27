Minority files motion to remove Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta from office

The motion if admitted by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, would invoke Article 82 of the 1992 Constitution that provides the grounds on which a minister or a deputy could be removed from office.

By this, the Minority needed at least 92 signatories to commence the process.

Ofori-Atta would be the second minister of state such action may be taken against the Minority after a similar removal process, which was still pending before the House, was brought against the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu.

The Minority has in the recent past been calling for the removal of the Minister of Finance, following the decision of the country to resort to the International Monetary Fund for a bailout.

Ofori-Atta had insisted the country would not turn to the Fund for support in the face of worsening economic indicators.

He said "I can say; we are not going to the IMF. Whatever we do, we are not. Consequences are dire, we are a proud nation, we have the resources, we have the capacity. We are not people of short sight, but we have to move on.

"So let's think of who we are as strong proud people, the shining star of Africa, and we have the capacity to do whatever we want to do if we speak one language and ensure that we share the burden in the issues ahead."