The motion which is accompanied by the signatures of all the 137 NDC MPs cites the Minister’s signing of an agreement with the private office of Sheik Dalmook Al Marktoum for the procurement of Sputnik V Covid 19 vaccines without prior approval from neither Parliament nor the Board of the Public Procurement Authority.
Minority initiates moves to remove Kwaku Agyeman-Manu from office over botched contract
The Minority in Parliament has initiated a process to get the Minister of Health, Kweku Agyemang-Manu removed from office. Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka has written a memorandum to the Speaker notifying him of his intention to move a motion of censure on the Health Minister.
Ranking Member on the Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh addressing the media on the position of the Minority on the Health Minister, said Mr. Agyeman Manu needs to be removed from office for breach of procurement regulations.
According to the Minority, the actions of Mr. A gyeman Manu were a “direct breach of the Constitution and Laws passed by this Honourable House.”
Outlining Mr. Agyemang-Manu’s failings in the six-point memo, they said the minister was guilty of perjury, among others, when he “misrepresented to the Ad Hoc Committee on oaths that no payment was made under the agreement to the Private Office of His Highness Shiek Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum [the Dubai-based businessman the Ministry of Health contacted for the procurement].”
See the Minority's full letter below;
