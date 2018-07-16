Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Minority to hold mid-year budget review today


Economic Performance Minority to hold mid-year budget review today

The round table discussion will have Civil Society Organisations(CSOs), the Trades Union Congress(TUC) and other relevant bodies dialogue on the economic performance in the first half of the year.

  • Published:
Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu to present mid-year budget review play

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu to present mid-year budget review

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament (MPs) will today hold their version of the mid-year budget review.

Under the theme: "Economic Performance and Projections; Minority's Perspective", they will dissect how the Ghanaian economy has fared since government presented its budget to parliament in February.

READ ALSO: Probe GNPC over Freddie Blay’s opulence – Minority

The round table discussion will have Civil Society Organisations(CSOs), the Trades Union Congress(TUC) and other relevant bodies dialogue on the economic performance in the first half of the year.

The official mid-year budget will be presented to the house on Thursday by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta. Speculations have been rife that there would be an expected increase in VAT and other taxes to help fund the National Health Insurance and free SHS.

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu to present mid-year budget review play

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu to present mid-year budget review

 

 

Reports say government is likely to increase the Value Added TaX (VAT) from 17.5% to 21% and National Health Insurance Levy(NHIL).

These expected increases have been shot down by some government officials while members of the opposition believe any increase in taxes will be a betrayal by government to Ghanaians and it will bring untold hardships in the country.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Denial: Discard fake Amissah-Arthur funeral cloth - Family warns Denial Discard fake Amissah-Arthur funeral cloth - Family warns
Education: Gov't not struggling to fund free SHS - Oppong Nkrumah Education Gov't not struggling to fund free SHS - Oppong Nkrumah
RIP: Former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah loses his 73-year-old mother RIP Former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah loses his 73-year-old mother
Tragedy: Gomoa East NDC organizer crashed to death Tragedy Gomoa East NDC organizer crashed to death
Tax Policy: Government not planning to increase VAT, MP allays fears Tax Policy Government not planning to increase VAT, MP allays fears
Economy: "Shush up" - Gabby fires Mahama over his comments on proposed VAT hike Economy "Shush up" - Gabby fires Mahama over his comments on proposed VAT hike

Recommended Videos

Foreign Ties: China gifts foreign affairs ministry $300K, 2 buses Foreign Ties China gifts foreign affairs ministry $300K, 2 buses
Politics: Mahama admin rejected imported ambulance - Health Minister Politics Mahama admin rejected imported ambulance - Health Minister
Politics: Mahama mocks Freddie Blay, NPP over 275 buses Politics Mahama mocks Freddie Blay, NPP over 275 buses



Top Articles

1 Tragedy Gomoa East NDC organizer crashed to deathbullet
2 RIP Former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah loses his 73-year-old motherbullet
3 Hajia Fati’s Assault Kennedy Agyapong intervenes in Hajia Fati’s trialbullet
4 Shocking Boxer found dead while on holidaybullet
5 United Nations Hanna Tetteh, ex-Mahama official, gets UN top jobbullet
6 Economy "Shush up" - Gabby fires Mahama over his comments on...bullet
7 Economy of Ghana Ghanaian businesses suffering- Mahama warns...bullet
8 Remorse Hajia Fati apologises for giving journalist...bullet
9 Corruption Fight Walk your talk on corruption - Auditor...bullet
10 Final Journey Here are the burial details for the late...bullet

Top Videos

1 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
4 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
5 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
6 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
7 Condolences Alban Bagbin eulogises Amissah-Arthurbullet
8 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet
9 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest...bullet
10 Greedy Bastards NDC infiltrated by self-seeking...bullet

Politics

NDC National Executive Congress NDC reportedly directs aspirants not to mount billboards
Joshua Akamba to contest for NDC's Generall Secretary
Aspiration Akamba officially declares to stand for NDC's National Organiser
NDC General Secretary, Asiedu Nketiah
Caveat Don't mount campaign billboards - NDC warn aspirants
President Akufo-Addo
Eastern Corridor Road President Akufo-Addo shades Mahama; says his fixed roads are bumpy