Minority to hold mid-year budget review today

news

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament (MPs) will today hold their version of the mid-year budget review.

Under the theme: "Economic Performance and Projections; Minority's Perspective", they will dissect how the Ghanaian economy has fared since government presented its budget to parliament in February.

READ ALSO: Probe GNPC over Freddie Blay’s opulence – Minority

The round table discussion will have Civil Society Organisations(CSOs), the Trades Union Congress(TUC) and other relevant bodies dialogue on the economic performance in the first half of the year.

The official mid-year budget will be presented to the house on Thursday by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta. Speculations have been rife that there would be an expected increase in VAT and other taxes to help fund the National Health Insurance and free SHS.

Reports say government is likely to increase the Value Added TaX (VAT) from 17.5% to 21% and National Health Insurance Levy(NHIL).

These expected increases have been shot down by some government officials while members of the opposition believe any increase in taxes will be a betrayal by government to Ghanaians and it will bring untold hardships in the country.