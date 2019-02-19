Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu said the law must deal with the perpetrators.

Speaking to journalists, he said "I wasn't in Kumasi, so, I'm not able to speak to the facts of the matter than to express worry and concern about the creeping insecurity in the country.

"Many of you will recall when the president appeared before parliament in one of the State of the Nation addresses. I reminded him that he was the Commander-In-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces and not the Invincible Forces. It was to send this message that as president, his primary responsibility is the security of the citizens of Ghana and law enforcement, and, therefore, we need to be up and doing."

He added: "In the matter of happenings in Kumasi, the law must deal swiftly, decisively and ruthlessly with any person associated with the event.

"It was unfortunate that it happened, we spoke to the General Secretary to know about his safety and the National Chairman and others," he said.

On Monday, February 18, violence erupted at the NDC's Ashanti Regional office, which led to one death and another sustaining serious injury.

The gun battle reportedly ensued during a meeting by the party hierarchy in the region that was being chaired by the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

Two persons are reported to have been caught up in the melee after confusion broke between alleged NDC vigilante groups.

One of the men was shot thrice and later died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, while another is currently in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the Police has launched a search for four people associated with the violent incident.

The police indicated the four suspects alleged to be part of an NDC vigilante group, Hawks, were behind the attack.

The police have mounted a search for Husein Barnabas, also known as Warrior, Mijima, Damos, and Abu Taliban.