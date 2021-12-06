“Those claims are just wicked and I pray that those people will put their thinking caps on. It is very unfair. Who will serve a country for four years and will not accept anything, no salary, no allowances, no ex gratia, why would I be a mole when money is not my problem,” he told Ghone TV in an interview on Monday, December 6.

Dr. Duffuor also disclosed the late President JJ Rawlings in 2018 urged him to run for the flagbearership of the party but he declined because the timing was not right.

“I felt the time was not right when Rawlings called on me to contest. He said he was going to lead my campaign himself but I didn’t. The only reason I’m doing so now is because I think the party can still do better and it must involve everyone”.

He also dismissed suggestions that age should be a consideration when choosing leaders.