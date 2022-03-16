Monkey cannot work for baboon to chop – NPP footsoldiers to Chief of Staff

Thanking those who supported her with the funeral, she mentioned Ghana's Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, to thank her for a GH¢50,000 cash gift.

She stated that "the money went into importing a coffin for her father's burial. “A good mother who provides for her children. What would I have done without you? Without you, I don’t even know how my father’s coffin would’ve been flown into the country."

She continued that "I'm on my knees and I want to thank you. Thank you, my mother. God bless you…you gave me GH¢50,000 cedis and asked me to inform you about any extra cost…which extra cost after the huge sum you gave me? People said God will bless me for giving my father a befitting burial. I divide such blessings into two and give you half of it.”

But the NPP group in a statement on March 15, 2022, said it is appalled by the donation of GH¢50,000 to Afia Schwarzenegger to lay her father to rest.

According to the group, Frema-Opare undermines the efforts of the party's grassroots, who worked for the victory of the party in the 2016 and 2020 general elections adding that Afia Schwarzenegger is an 'opportunistic fellow, who does not deserve the gesture which was extended to her.

It said: "We say this because Afia Schwarzenegger contributed nothing to the NPP’s success/ victory in the 2016 general elections. Rather, and as a matter of fact, she used her platforms to make a mockery of then opposition leader, candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo prior to the 2016 elections.

"It is therefore shocking why a few years down the line, with the NPP in power, the Chief of Staff as well as senior government officials will suddenly forget the pain she caused the party, and reward her beautifully to the annoyance of party members whose toil and sacrifices birthed the fruits of government."

"AFFA respectfully submits that the era of rewarding opportunistic media personalities masquerading as political influencers at the expense of hardworking party footsoldiers must stop! "Monkeys" cannot work in the trenches for "baboons" to come and chop," the group added.

The NPP group, however, called on government appointees to "desist from acts which demoralize the spirit of hardworking party members as we strive to "break the eight".