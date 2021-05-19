The MP in an interview on Accra-Starr FM told Nana Aba Anamoah how much Ghanaian MPs earn and how they spend their money at the end of every month.

"What is the salary of an MP?" he asked.

Giving the breakdown to Ghanaians of the salary they earn, Sam George said:

"I can break it down for you. I won't run away from it, it's not hidden. This Parliament doesn't make salary. The salary of the last parliament is around GH¢29,000, and that is gross. You go home with GH¢11,000 and I can break it down for you."

Pulse Ghana

"When you take the GH¢29,000, about GH¢8,000 something is for Ken Ofori-Atta, income tax. So even though on your gross sheet, it's GH¢29,000, GH¢8,000 something is gone so let's say you have GH¢21,000 left. Then the V8 that they insult us for, we also pay for it. They are deducting GH¢6,000 plus every month from your salary so that one too, is taken out, almost GH¢7,000," he said.

When asked about the V8 given to the MP, he said it's a "loan the government gives to the lawmakers.

"You can decide not to take but you need the vehicle in performing your duties as an MP.

"Most people don't know that it is the loan that is deducted from the salaries of MPs. They think that you get a free vehicle, free fuel, electricity, adding that the MPs pay for whatever they use."

Speaking on how political parties are financed and operate in the country, he said a contribution of GH¢1.500 is deducted from their salary every month.

"You need to take care of your region so an amount is taken out so let's say GH¢500 GH¢1000," he added.

"Then we decided that MPs who leave Parliament have no pension and you see former MPs living wretched lives so we want to start a pension scheme adding that GH¢1.500 is taken out from the salary.

"So I'm left with GH¢11,000 and this money I've to take care of my beautiful wife, three children and also go and pay outdooring, pay funeral," Sam George stated.