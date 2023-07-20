ADVERTISEMENT
MPs who boycott parliament should not be paid — Kwame Pianim

Emmanuel Tornyi

Andrews Kwame Pianim, business economist and investment consultant has said Members of Parliament (MPs) who boycott their parliamentary duties should not be paid their allowances.

Kwame Pianim
Kwame Pianim

He said a parliamentarian has no business to boycott parliament adding that if they boycott parliament their allowances should be taken off.

Parliament he stated is young and has the tendency now to put a lot of burden on the fledgling judiciary which is not fair.

His comments come following the boycott of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs of parliamentary sitting to solidarize with their colleague, James Gyakye Quayson who attends court for criminal trial proceedings.

James Gyakye Quayson
James Gyakye Quayson Pulse Ghana
This is the fourth time in a row that the Minority caucus has taken this action.

James Gyakye Quayson on his part is in court on charges of forgery and perjury.

The Minority Chief Whip, Governs Kwame Agbodza in a statement said their unwavering support for their colleagues and the emphasis on unity was their reason for abstaining from participating in the day’s parliamentary proceedings.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
