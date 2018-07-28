Mrs Amissah-Arthur praised over 'hypocrites' tribute outburst

Her tribute outburst has been widely praised by Ghanaian internet users who believe she told some "harsh truths" to the political elite.
In her tribute at the final funeral rites ceremony at the Accra International Conference Centre on Friday, July 27, she said: "Over the last few weeks, I have been amazed at the number of people who have come to show appreciation and I ask myself: ‘Is this Ghana?’ Are all these people in Ghana because of the maligning, the lies, the treachery, the wickedness, the mischievousness?
"I ask myself: Is this Ghana? I ask myself is this my own husband that you have come to say tribute to? And today, I ask the same question: Did people really know my husband? Did they take time to know him? The false accusations, the lies the maligning, did they know him? My dearest Kwesi, your children and I knew you and we cherish you."
Some Ghanaians took to Twitter to praise her, in an obvious rebuke of the adversarial nature of the Ghanaian politics.
"Matilda Amissah-Arthur hitting the nail right in the head," a Twitter user wrote.
Godfred Akoto Boafo tweeted: "Matilda Amissah- Arthur spoke some harsh truths up there. We are not used to hearing this at funerals this side but i can understand her. Too much pain.
"These are the kind of people Matilda Amissah Arthur's speech was targeted to," a Twitter user insinuated. "That's Ghana for you..."
"Mrs. Matilda Amissah-Arthur on the Ghanaian Hypocrisy," Shirley Annan wrote. "Shame on us all."
Akosua Addai Amoo tweeted: "I love Matilda Amissah-Arthur’s tribute, sometimes you have to tell it as it is, too much hypocrisy in this country."