Judges Murder: My accusers must take ‘lie detector’ tests – Rawlings


Rawlings said most of his accusers will be instantly exposed should they dare to take a lie detector test.

  • Published:
play

Former president Jerry John Rawlings has dared his accusers to take polygraph tests to prove their numerous allegations made against him over the death of some three judges and a retired military officer in 1982.

Rawlings was speaking to students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) at an SRC event.

play

 

He said recent allegations made against him are a concerted effort by persons who are threatened by his integrity – an attribute he said “is not for sale”.

In his view, the attacks on him are a direct attack on the youth, in order to make them lose belief in him.

“I am not the one they are really after. You are the ones they are after. To break that tenacity, that belief in you,”  Rawlings remarked.

“When you maintain the solidity of your position and refuse to compromise, they naturally have a problem because you may have become so influential.

“The power of the influence that you wield I think threatens some people so that if they cannot buy you, if they cannot get you to compromise your position, you need to be destroyed, otherwise your word tomorrow could do damage to them, and move them out of office.”

play

 

The NDC founder also debunked allegations by a so-called former bodyguard of his, insisting the said personality was only a driver who was in charge of one of the armored tanks captured during the 31st December 1981 uprising.

He said his detractors are deliberately altering history to make him look bad in front of the youth.

Rawlings explained that during the Third Republic, he had to go from school to school to diffuse a propaganda sold to students that he was a weed smoker.

“I had to move from school to school to explain it was negative propaganda. That is the extent to which some people in their quest to consolidate their power will go. They did not care that they were destroying the kids in their quest to destroy Rawlings,” he said.

Rawlings went on to dare all his accusers, saying they would be exposed should they take a lie detector test.

