According to him, his deputy, Alex Tetteh, has been undermining his authority and sabotaging his works.

He said Mr. Tetteh, who is also MP for Sefwi-Akontombra, has been trying all means to make him unpopular in the eyes of the chiefs and people of the Western North.

The Regional Minister has, therefore, filed a formal complaint against his deputy at the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

In his letter, he said Mr. Alex once submitted seven names to the office of the Local Government Service for recruitment as drivers without his knowledge.

He also claimed his deputy connived with the Omanhene of Sefwi-Wiawso to change the agreed site for the Regional Coordinating Council and left him out when they created a WhatsApp group for municipal, metropolitan and district chief executives in the area.

The Minister said his deputy took four of five pick up vehicles of the Western North Regional Coordinating Council without informing anyone, including the Regional Coordinating Director.

According to him, Mr. Tetteh organised a Regional Security Council meeting and issued an order to security personnel to counter any orders he has given.

The Minister concluded that the above indicates moves “strategically planned to undermine me, make me look bad, ineffective, inefficient, incompetent.”