According to him, he was being truthful in his commitment when he made a proclamation in 2017 to end galamsey.
My fight against galamsey caused NPP significant losses in election 2020 — Nana Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated that his fight against illegal mining popularly called galamsey in the country caused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) significant losses in the 2020 general elections especially in the mining communities.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a meeting with the National House of Chiefs and Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives to discuss the problem of galamsey in the country said the fight has been prominent on his list since he assumed office.
He disclosed that his fight against the menace five years ago cost him and the NPP "significant losses in the mining communities" during election 2020.
"It turned out that my statement that I was putting my presidency on the line in the fight against galamsey was neither bombast nor recklessness. It was a simple truth," he added.
He also called on Ghanaians to exclude partisanship in the fight against galamsey.
He said Ghanaians must fight the canker without any bias because it's a threat to our existence.
In 2017, the President addressing a workshop on galamsey for traditional leaders said he needed to proceed cautiously since the people involved were the same people who had voted him into power, and that should he take such a decision against them, they would not vote for him in the next election.
Illegal mining has been a major challenge for successive governments over the years due to its enormous effects on lands, water bodies, and forests.
Currently, foreign nationals, especially the Chinese have taken over and using sophisticated equipment to intensify environmental degradation.
In a bid to fight the problem, the government set up the "Operations Vanguard" team made up of joint police and military officers with the oversight activities of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining.
