My fight against galamsey caused NPP significant losses in election 2020 — Nana Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a meeting with the National House of Chiefs and Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives to discuss the problem of galamsey in the country said the fight has been prominent on his list since he assumed office.

He disclosed that his fight against the menace five years ago cost him and the NPP "significant losses in the mining communities" during election 2020.

"It turned out that my statement that I was putting my presidency on the line in the fight against galamsey was neither bombast nor recklessness. It was a simple truth," he added.

Pulse Ghana

He also called on Ghanaians to exclude partisanship in the fight against galamsey.

He said Ghanaians must fight the canker without any bias because it's a threat to our existence.

In 2017, the President addressing a workshop on galamsey for traditional leaders said he needed to proceed cautiously since the people involved were the same people who had voted him into power, and that should he take such a decision against them, they would not vote for him in the next election.

Illegal mining has been a major challenge for successive governments over the years due to its enormous effects on lands, water bodies, and forests.

Currently, foreign nationals, especially the Chinese have taken over and using sophisticated equipment to intensify environmental degradation.