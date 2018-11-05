My Govt is cleaning Mahama’s ‘big mess’ – Nana Addo

news

President Akufo-Addo says his government is systematically cleaning up the “big mess” inherited from the John Mahama administration.

According to him, things looked gloomy when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) came into office, but his government has since made huge progress.

The President was speaking at a ceremony to swear in six new ministers at the Jubilee House on Friday, 2 November.

“There are many things for us to do in Ghana; we inherited a big mess, but systematically we are trying to clean it up; and by and large, we are succeeding,” he said.

“Already, the economic indicators that we inherited have all been turned around and they are now pointing in the right direction.



“I’ve said it before and I’ll continue to say that there is no reason for us to continue to be a poor country.”

Among those who were sworn in were Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Gender, Child and Social protection Cynthia Morrison; Upper East Regional Minister, Ambassador Paulina Tangaba Abayage; and Evans Opoku Bobie, Minister of the Brong Ahafo Region.

Martin Oti Gyarko and Samuel Nuertey Ayertey were also sworn in as Deputy Brong Ahafo Regional Minister and Deputy Minister of the Eastern Region respectively.

President Akufo-Addo urged his appointees to work hard to ensure that that nation is developed to the level it deserves.

He said Ghana is blessed with many resources, which when put to good use will usher the country into a new era of development.



“The Almighty God has given us everything, and if we put it together properly, we should be a wealthy and developed nation.



“This is the vision that is animating me,” the President added.