According to him, "the strengthening of the cedi has not happened by chance, but through the implementation of deliberate policies by government, in collaboration with the Bank of Ghana."
My gov't responsible for cedi appreciation – Nana Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the appreciation of the cedi against all major trading currencies is a result of deliberate policy interventions introduced by the government over the last few months.
Recommended articles
These measures, he said, include "cedi liquidity tightening measures, resulting in the offloading of forex, as a store of value, by speculators; the improvement of forex flows from remittances and the mining sector; and the reaching of a staff-level agreement with the IMF for a US$3 billion package."
The President made this known on Sunday, December 18, 2022, when he delivered an address at the centenary celebration of the Ga Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, held at the Black Star Square, Accra.
Addressing the congregation, which included the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, he stated that with appropriate policy, determination, and hard work on the part of the government, things are beginning to turn around.
He assured that government will continue to work hard to maintain and sustain the gains made.
"Indeed, in the weeks ahead, the Bank of Ghana will continue with the purchases of forex from the mining and oil sectors to enhance liquidity supply to the market; continue with the single, unified forex forward auction and some modest targeted bilateral support to critical imports; and the implementation of the gold for oil swap transaction, which will significantly remove forex pressures on the cedi," he noted.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh