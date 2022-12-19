My gov't responsible for cedi appreciation – Nana Addo

These measures, he said, include "cedi liquidity tightening measures, resulting in the offloading of forex, as a store of value, by speculators; the improvement of forex flows from remittances and the mining sector; and the reaching of a staff-level agreement with the IMF for a US$3 billion package."

The President made this known on Sunday, December 18, 2022, when he delivered an address at the centenary celebration of the Ga Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, held at the Black Star Square, Accra.

Addressing the congregation, which included the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, he stated that with appropriate policy, determination, and hard work on the part of the government, things are beginning to turn around.

He assured that government will continue to work hard to maintain and sustain the gains made.