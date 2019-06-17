Mr. Ampofo has been in the news in recent months after he was fingered in the recent spate of kidnappings in the country.

“My hands are clean and my heart is clean. The battle is not for me. The battle is the Lord's and the Lord will win it for me,” he said at a Thanksgiving ceremony at Royal House Chapel International in Accra.

The NDC National Chairman was arrested last week by the Police in connection with the kidnapping cases but has since been granted bail.

This comes after an audio in which he was allegedly inciting violence leaked.

On the tape, Mr. Ampofo allegedly urged the party’s communicators to target the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa.

He is also heard allegedly inciting them to insult the Chairman of the National Peace Council, Rev. Emmanuel Asante.

In another part, he is heard saying: “Nobody has slept in his house. They even went to attack traders [and] some Imams had to come and plead for them.

“People will also start capturing your mothers and fathers and keeping them hostage until you show yourself up. So we need to go back quickly to the drawing board and strategise.”

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) subsequently invited him for questioning, with the correspondence stating that a suspect accused him of being behind the kidnappings in the country.

“Recently I prayed and cried and I asked ‘God if you knew this was going to be my lot why did you allow me to win this election?’ But the Lord asked me to go back and read Exodus,” Mr. Ampofo said at the Royal House Chapel International on Sunday.

“And read what Moses went through. And he told me that the Egyptians that you see today tomorrow you will see them no more. Have the belief and confidence that the Almighty God that we serve will redeem me and his name will be glorified.”

He added: “As we journey into 2020, we have no strength to fight, we have not a weapon to fight but we believe that the Captain of Israel, our Lord Jesus Christ, will be the leader of our army and victory will surely be ours.”

Mr Ofosu Ampofo is currently standing trial for conspiracy to assault a public officer and conspiracy to cause harm over the leaked recording.