'My integrity is my most cherished asset' – Bawumia chides Adu Boahen

The Vice President said his most cherished asset remains his integrity and he would not sit down for other people to run it down by using it to engage in corrupt activities.

“My attention has been drawn to a video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas (as posted on his social media handle) showing the Minister of State for Finance, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen, apparently using my name, inter alia, to peddle influence and collect money from supposed investors. I would like to state that if what the minister is alleged to have said is accurately captured in the video, then his position as a minister of state is untenable. He should be dismissed summarily and investigated,” the statement from Dr Bawumia read.

It continued: “I am not aware of any such meeting held by Minister Adu Boahen or a supposed “appearance fee”. My most cherished asset in life is my integrity and I will not allow anyone to use my name to engage in corrupt activities.”

Bawumia’s statement preceded a swift move from the Presidency, who quickly dismissed Charles Adu Boahen from his position as a Minister of State.

Ghana’s Vice President was placed in a compromising position by Adu Boahen in the latest exposé from Tiger Eye PI, the investigative firm of award-winning Ghanaian journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Charles Adu Boahen was exposed by operatives of Tiger Eye PI during an undercover meeting in Dubai posing as investors into the Ghanaian economy.

During the meeting, the former Minister declared that he could get the investors a meeting with Ghana’s Vice President but they would simply have to pay an appearance fee of $200,000.

“You mean, like appearance fees and stuff? I mean he, himself (the Vice President), if you give him some (USD) 200,000 or something as a token, as thank you, appreciation, that’s fine. He’s not really, he’s not really (like) that. All he needs is to worry about his campaign money in 2020,” Charles Adu Boahen revealed.