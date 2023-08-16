He said his mother was unable to cope with the insults and threats that he had been receiving since he entered politics, adding that she pleaded with him to stop politics on several occasions, but he refused.
My mother died because of threats to my life — Kennedy Agyapong
A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has revealed that his mother died as a result of the threats made against him by the brother of a fellow politician.
According to him, "My mother died because of threats on me."
"When Hon. Collins Dauda’s brother threatened to kill me, my mother couldn't take it. She died on the 13th of November. During the week she died, I visited her, and she was pleading with me to stop politics, and she said: Kwame you'll kill me. That was Thursday.
"On Friday, I left for Kumasi and while returning to Accra on Sunday afternoon, I got the bad news that my mother had died. And I was told she was saying my heart, my heart, and Kwame you will kill me," he said in an interview on Citi TV.
The maverick MP stated that he is still grieving the loss of his mother.
Kennedy Agyapong is contesting to lead the NPP as the presidential candidate in the 2024 elections.
However, the NPP has settled on November 4, 2023, to hold a presidential primary to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 elections, nominations for the presidential primaries will open from May 26, 2023, and close on June 24, 2023, and for the parliamentary primaries, nominations will open on December 20, 2023, and close on January 4, 2024.
