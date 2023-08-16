My mother died because of threats to my life — Kennedy Agyapong

According to him, "My mother died because of threats on me."

"When Hon. Collins Dauda’s brother threatened to kill me, my mother couldn't take it. She died on the 13th of November. During the week she died, I visited her, and she was pleading with me to stop politics, and she said: Kwame you'll kill me. That was Thursday.

"On Friday, I left for Kumasi and while returning to Accra on Sunday afternoon, I got the bad news that my mother had died. And I was told she was saying my heart, my heart, and Kwame you will kill me," he said in an interview on Citi TV.

The maverick MP stated that he is still grieving the loss of his mother.

Kennedy Agyapong is contesting to lead the NPP as the presidential candidate in the 2024 elections.