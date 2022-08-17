My removal as Gender Minister will help me serve my constituents better — Adwoa Safo

She said she is "cognizant of my duties to the 75,000 constituents who elected me…"

"…this development is opportune and will afford me more time to concentrate on my Parliamentary responsibilities and Constituency engagements as well as consolidate the gains we have made as a government at the Constituency level in our quest to break the eight," Adwoa Safo stated.

Adwoa Safo in a letter said, "It is with profound gratitude that I express utmost appreciation to you for the opportunity to serve as Minister in both terms of your government."

On July 28, 2022, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo revoked the appointment of Sarah Adwoa Safo, as Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection.

According to the letter signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, the President revoked the appointment with immediate effect.

The letter tasked the acting Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah to continue in her role till a substantive minister is appointed.

The President had come under criticism in the past few months for the continuous appointment of Adwoa Safo as the Gender Minister though she has been out of the country since 2021.