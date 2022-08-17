RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

My removal as Gender Minister will help me serve my constituents better — Adwoa Safo

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Sarah Adwoa Safo, the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya has said her removal as the Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection will enable her to focus on her parliamentary duties better.

Sarah Adwoa Safo
Sarah Adwoa Safo

She expressed her gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the opportunity he gave her to serve in his government as a minister.

She said she is "cognizant of my duties to the 75,000 constituents who elected me…"

"…this development is opportune and will afford me more time to concentrate on my Parliamentary responsibilities and Constituency engagements as well as consolidate the gains we have made as a government at the Constituency level in our quest to break the eight," Adwoa Safo stated.

Adwoa Safo in a letter said, "It is with profound gratitude that I express utmost appreciation to you for the opportunity to serve as Minister in both terms of your government."

On July 28, 2022, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo revoked the appointment of Sarah Adwoa Safo, as Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection.

According to the letter signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, the President revoked the appointment with immediate effect.

The letter tasked the acting Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah to continue in her role till a substantive minister is appointed.

The President had come under criticism in the past few months for the continuous appointment of Adwoa Safo as the Gender Minister though she has been out of the country since 2021.

Adwoa Safo's letter
Adwoa Safo's letter Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Hassan Ayariga luxurious cars

Here are the luxurious cars owned by Ghanaian politician Hassan Ayariga

Chief of Mampongten, Barima Saasi Ayeboafo II

Cut our thumb we will vote for NPP with our tongue but... — Kwabre East Chief

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama

Hopeson Adorye’s tribal statement must be condemned by all – Aliu Mahama

Kwadwo Mpiani

Nana Addo reshuffling his ministers won't solve Ghana's problem — Kwadwo Mpiani