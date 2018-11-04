Northern Region: NDC ‘Al-Qaeda’ boys assault regional secretary

news

The Northern Regional Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been assaulted.

Salisu Be-Awuribe, a former District Chief Executive, was assaulted by the party's vigilante group known as ‘Al-Qaeda’ boys.

As a result, he sustained multiple injuries. In addition, he had the windshield of his vehicle smashed by the vigilante group.

The matter has been reported to the Northern Regional Police Command while the former District Chief Executive (DCE) for Central Gonja was issued with a medical to seek attention at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

The organiser of the group in an interview has justified the assault.

According to him, the regional secretary is undermining the authority of his chairman.

“The secretary and his people are disturbing the chairman too much. The chairman told them the meeting cannot happen but they refused. They have been having secret meetings behind the chairman so just this morning, we heard that they were going a secret meeting again, unfortunately the chairman them they should not hold that but they told the chairman that, nobody can stop the meeting; so they went to the Global Dream Hotel to the meeting again but unfortunately something happen again…we went and sack them,” news website mynewsgh quoted him as saying.

Ex-president Mahama, who is seeking to lead the party into the 2020 polls has urged the feuding factions to use dialogue.

A statement issued by his campaign team said: "Former President John Dramani Mahama is urging the rank and file of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Northern Region to remain calm and resort to dialogue to resolve any misunderstanding.

"Mr Mahama is already in touch with the Minority Leader, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, and other Members of Parliament from the region who are working with the Council of Elders to resolve any impasse.