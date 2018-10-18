NABCO is a waste of state resources - Kofi Adams

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Outgoing National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams, has stated that the government's newly implemented Nation Builders Corp (NABCO) initiative is a waste of resources.

He said the scheme is not a sustainable one and it is meant to score political points by the government.

Speaking on Citi FM in Accra, Adams said the policy isn't a new one and it's just a repetition of the National Youth Employment Programme (NYEP).

“Why the rush in changing and renaming things? This is creating its own bureaucracy and wasting so much. That is my worry. Aside from the worry of these professionals who feel that there is space and opportunity, this is bureaucracy that is taking so much from our coffers", he said.

Yesterday, President Akufo-Addo commissioned about 100,000 NABCO personnel at the Independence Square in Accra.

The President also called on the beneficiaries to help “build a nation that they will be proud of,” and ensure the success of all the modules under the programme.

The programme currently has 7 modules designed to meet the pressing needs of the nation. The modules are Feed Ghana, Educate Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Heal Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, Digitise Ghana and Governance Ghana.

NABCO will also be providing jobs for the unemployed youth who have received tertiary education but are struggling to find jobs partly because of the ban placed on public sector employment by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).