NACOB busts two for allegedly transporting narcotics

The Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) has busted two persons for their alleged role in attempting to transport narcotics.

The suspects, Daniel Newman Teye, 32, and Kwasi Kumi Otenpong, alias Timmy, 29, were attempting to transport narcotics through a courier service in Accra when they were arrested.

The arrest occurred when Teye presented a package which contained a small speaker for postage, a statement issued by the Communications and Media Relations Unit of NACOB said.

The anti-narcotics body said it took the vigilance of some operatives of NACOB to arrest the suspects on Thursday, August 30, 2018.

Teye during interrogation denied ownership and knowledge of the speaker and its contents and mentioned Otenpong as the owner of the items.

Teye, the statement further said, subsequently led a team of NACOB officers to the New Dawhenya residence of Otenpong where a search conducted led to the retrieval of five parcels and six wrappers of suspected cannabis.

According to the statement, Otenpong admitted ownership of the speaker system and its contents and those found in his living room during interrogation.

It said he also disclosed that he was a regular user of the narcotic herb and sold it out to prospective buyers.

The retrieved suspected narcotic substances have since been sent to the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) for examination, after which a report would be issued, it said.

The statement said Teye and Otenpong were currently in prison custody pending further investigations and prosecution.

NACOB, therefore, admonished the public to desist from delivering parcels for and on behalf of others, as it had been the conduit for trafficking narcotic drugs.

The public has also been encouraged to voluntarily provide information that will lead to the arrest of persons suspected to be indulging in narcotics-related acts.