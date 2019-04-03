General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has alleged that embattled CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, was planning on running as a Member of Parliament (MP).

According to him, NAM 1 wanted to contest as MP on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He said the under fire businessman had it all planned out to run as MP for the Awutu Senya East constituency.

Mr. Nketia made the statement while speaking in an interview with Power FM.

"This Menzgold thing, do you know the man was eyeing to stand as parliamentary candidate at Kasoa on the ticket of the NPP? He is the son of the NPP Women Organiser,” he alleged

"That is how come he established the NAM mission at the area and started doling out money.”

NAM 1 has come under the spotlight in recent months due to Menzgold’s ongoing issues with the state over the legality of its operations.

Earlier this year, an Accra Circuit court issued a warrant for him arrest, although he is currently believed to be in Dubai.

The Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) also secured a court order to go after all properties owned by the Menzgold CEO.

Meanwhile, the CID boss, Maame Tiwaa Addo Danquah, told the media on Tuesday that until the case in Dubai ends, the Ghana police can't arrest NAM 1.